MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities turned to the Mt. Juliet community for help tracking down a man wanted for a federal weapons offense.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 that officers were searching for an individual who ran off near South Mt. Juliet Road and Stewarts Ferry Road.

Officials described the suspect as a 42-year-old Black man who is approximately 5-feet 8-inches tall, 200 pounds, and bald. Anyone who saw the man in question was asked to call 911.

Then, at 10:50 a.m., police announced they took the man into custody “in a nearby wooded, creek area,” adding that the search was no longer active.

No additional details have been released about the man’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the search effort.