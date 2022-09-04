AUBURNTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A manhunt is underway for a suspect who escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County.

Cannon County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young was being placed under arrest when he managed to escape custody.

Source: Cannon County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say Young is wanted for felony possession of meth, violation of probation, resisting arrest and escape.

According to the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office, Young was last seen running down Bryson Street towards a dead end in Auburntown.

The sheriff’s office describes Young as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds and shirtless and shoeless during the arrest.

Anyone who sees Young or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 615-563-9751.