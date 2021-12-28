SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a carjacking suspect.

According to police, Jacob Brannon Patton was discharged from TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center. Surveillance footage showed him walking to the back parking lot of the 400-building and approaching an elderly woman in a 2002 white Toyota Camry. The car had a Tennessee tag of 588OWW.

Patton allegedly coaxed the woman roll down her window slightly, at which point he forced her to exit the vehicle. He then fled the scene in her car.

The Camry was last seen driving southbound on Highway 431 toward Davidson County.

A felony warrant for carjacking has been issued for Patton.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Patton is asked to call the Springfield Police department (615) 384-8422 or the nearest local law enforcement agency.