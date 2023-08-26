DECHERD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to identify an individual accused of robbing a pharmacy in Decherd Saturday afternoon.

The Decherd Police Department said it responded to a report of an armed robbery at CVS Pharmacy shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to officials, a person wearing a black hoodie, a mask, and gloves ran into the store and straight back to the pharmacy counter.

The individual allegedly demanded oxycodone pills from the pharmacists, but they were unable to comply because of the security measures in place.

After that, the person ran around the counter, grabbed several bottles, stuffed them into a backpack, and rushed out of the store, authorities said.

Police reported the individual was seen entering and exiting CVS from the direction of Waggoner Creek.

If you recognize the person photographed above, or if you have any information about Saturday afternoon’s robbery, you are asked to call Franklin County Communications at 931-967-2331 or the Decherd Police Department at 931-962-1675.