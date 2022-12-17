COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday morning, the Columbia Police Department asked the community for help finding a woman who made some “concerning statements” to her family before she was reported missing.

Authorities described 32-year-old Emily Goodwin as being 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 block of Bear Creek Pike on Friday, Dec. 16.

If you have any information that may help with the investigation into Goodwin’s disappearance, you are asked to call the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, call the Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or send an email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.