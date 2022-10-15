HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officials say 16-year-old Gabriella Wright was last seen at her home in the 200 block of Iris Drive on Friday.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Hendersonville police, Gabriella was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black Converse shoes, a navy-blue backpack and carrying a duffel bag with the letter “G” on it.

Gabriella is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 112 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair, wearing glasses and having braces.

Anyone with information on Gabriella Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.