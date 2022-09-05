COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Officials say 17-year-old Jonathan Hernandez was last on Sunday, September 4, in the West 1st Street area in Columbia.

Source: Columbia Police Department

Hernandez is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Columbia police say the teen was last seen wearing a navy shirt, black pants, black Adidas sneakers and a black hat with “LA” on the front.

Anyone with additional information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.