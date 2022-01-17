ALGOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Middle Tennessee are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Putnam County man.

Allen Jimerson III, 45, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Algood.

Jimerson, a veteran, has several medical conditions that police say could have led to his disappearance. His family says he suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder.

Jimerson, also known as “Frisco,” was last known to be near Fisk Road in Cookeville. His cell phone provider was able to track him there, but his phone has since been turned off or disabled.

He has multiple tattoos that could help identify him, including:

A cross on his stomach

“Sweets” on the left side of his chest

“Fantasy, Derico, Malik, Allen” on his arm

“Royalty” on his chest

Jimerson drives a gray 2008 Chevy Silverado with Tennessee tags “DV97671.”

If you have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call the Algood Police Department at (931) 528-8484.