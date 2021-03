Officials say 87-year-old John Elton Parker is missing and is disoriented due to medications. The missing man is Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parke’s father. PHOTO: Nolensville Police Department

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nolensville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior.

Officials say 87-year-old John Elton Parker is missing and is disoriented due to medications. The missing man is Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parke’s father.

Parker may be in a light blue 2006 Buick Lacrosse with Tennessee tags R5211G.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Nolensville Police Department at (615) 776-6699.