Police searching for missing Gallatin man

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police issued an alert for a missing man early Monday morning.

Police said Charles Bean, known as “Chuck,” may have left his residence in Fairview Plantation on foot.

Bean is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

No additional information was immediately released about his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Bean’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

