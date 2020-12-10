Police searching for missing Franklin 8-year-old believed to be in danger

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police Department need your help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy believed to be in danger.

According to Franklin Police, Paul “Lyle” Sykes is believed to be with his mother Bethany Triplett and traveling in a black Toyota Avalon with Tennessee tag number 7W6307. Sykes is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds.

Triplett reportedly fled from her Franklin home this afternoon, with Sykes, during an active police investigation. Detectives fear that he may now be in danger.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.