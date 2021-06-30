Police searching for missing Clarksville woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 49-year-old Milady Bueno was last seen Tuesday at around 6 p.m. She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a black t-shirt.

Bueno is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kell at 931-648-0656 ext. 5171. You can also call Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.