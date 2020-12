MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s was found shortly after her family reported her missing.

Police say officers were searching for a 73-year-old woman named Mary, who reportedly walked away from her family at the Kroger in the 4100 block of N. Mt. Juliet Road on the north side of Mt. Juliet.

Mary had last been seen wearing a pale green jacket, black pants, and a brown/white shirt under the jacket.

She also has gray hair that is dyed black and is shorter in stature.