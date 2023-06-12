BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is believed to have robbed two banks in Brentwood.

The Brentwood Police Department said at around 1 p.m. Monday, a man wearing a yellow vest, protective glasses, and a toboggan hat, went into the Wilson Bank & Trust on Harpeth Drive. He handed the teller a bag and demanded money. No weapon was visible during the incident, according to investigators.

Brentwood bank robber (Source: Brentwood Police Department) Brentwood bank robber (Source: Brentwood Police Department)

The suspect reportedly left on foot, heading toward Old Hickory Boulevard. The police department said the man is believed to be the same person who robbed the Pinnacle Bank in the 100 block of Franklin Road on Wednesday, May 24.

The FBI is leading the investigation of both robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Nashville Office at 615-232-7500.