HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were many frantic moments Sunday night at the Hendersonville Family Fun Center after a domestic situation boiled over between an ex-convict and his former girlfriend.

Hendersonville police say it happened around 6:45 Sunday night.

That’s when an ex-con, now identified as Ryan Starks, a man with a long rap sheet, entered the Hendersonville Family Fun Center and began pushing and beating his ex-girlfriend. According to police, he pistol-whipped the woman, also.

“He beat her up, brandished a firearm, and threatened to shoot her,” said Hendersonville Sgt. Chris Gagnon.

When the woman’s sister tried to stop the fight, the 28-year-old reportedly beats the sister who was carrying a small child.

Police say Starks exited the building and fired at least one shot into the air.

The family called 911 as it was all unfolding.

Caller: “Get out. He’s got a gun. He hit her with a gun.”

Chris Holt was one of many witnesses.

Holt told News 2, he was celebrating a birthday party with his wife and 10-year-old daughter when the violence erupted.

“I saw the man walking out and the ladies were screaming and crying,” Holt said. “Everyone was running. People were screaming. My wife and daughter and a few others were hiding in the laser tag facility. It’s good the doors were locked, but yeah everyone was scared.”

Holt says he didn’t see a weapon, but the incident was frightening.

“People were running and screaming. Kids were crying, my daughter was crying, it’s extremely inappropriate, quite scary,” Holt said.

Larry Schmittou, who owned the Nashville Sounds in the 1990s, told News 2 he owns 15 centers like this one, and a domestic like this, inside the facility, has not happened in his 21 years.

“I’ve got 15 centers and as far as I know, it has never happened at any of our centers where a domestic dispute happened right in the middle of our center. It is a very safe place, this could happen anywhere I guess, but if it happens once, that is one time too many,” Schmittou said.

Ryan Starks (MNPD)

Schmittou told News 2, his staff is trained to handle some emergency situations, and there are signs posted that prohibit weapons in the facility. The president said he is proud of his staff for risking their own safety while they made sure patrons, including children, were taken to safe areas.

“I hope our people acted right, and I was told they did. They were very heroic and trying to keep the children and everyone else away, and I know our customers tried to intervene to help the young lady who had been thrown to the floor,” Schmittou said.

Starks is now wanted for multiple felonies.

News 2 checked with the Department of Corrections. The 28-year-old is currently on parole out of Nashville. He served a sentence of 10 years for cocaine charges.

If anyone has seen the ex-con, you are urged to call Hendersonville police.

According to MNPD, Starks was last arrested July, 7, 2021 for theft of property, vandalism, robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.