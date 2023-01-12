SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Spring Hill are trying to track down a driver accused of pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident.

The Spring Hill Police Department said the incident took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to officials, the victim reported they were traveling south on Main Street when the driver of a black pickup truck pulled up beside the victim’s car and aimed a handgun at them. However, no shots were fired.

Law enforcement said the truck was described as a black TRD-trim Toyota Tacoma with black rims while the driver was described as a heavyset, middle-aged man.

Follow this link to watch the footage of the incident.

Police said they want to speak with the driver of the Tacoma, so if you have any information that will help with this investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Thompson at gthompson@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip online.