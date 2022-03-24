NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Traffic Unit is searching for the driver of a red Mazda sedan after a Hendersonville man was struck in a hit-and-run crash.

Justin Colon, 31, is finally back home recovering after staying in the hospital for nearly five days. On March 19, Metro police were called to Briley Parkway near the I-24 East exit ramp where they found Colon seriously injured.

“There was a compound fracture of the fibula, which was a clean break, went out of the skin and went back in. I have five broken ribs,” said Colon as he explained just some of his injuries. “There is some sort of fracture of the eye.”

Sitting inside his parent’s home with his wife at his side, you could see the pain Colon was in. He explained that night he had just left his waitering job when a coworker called him and asked if he could help change a flat tire. As he went to put up some of the equipment into the trunk, a car came out of nowhere.

“What I felt was like a punch in the face, or what felt like a punch in the face and I heard auto body glass breaking, you know crunch of like an accident,” explained Colon. “I heard some screeching of tires, and then before you knew it, I was in a ditch with dirt in my mouth and in immense pain. The most pain I’ve ever been in — kind of just fighting for my life.”

Colon told News 2 he remembered every moment of the crash. Surprisingly, the car he was standing next to, did not get hit. Colon explained moments after the impact he was in a ditch, nearly 30 feet from where he was originally standing.

“I definitely felt like I was going to die,” Colon said.

He remembered the pain he felt across his entire body, even going into detail about the warm feeling he felt from his leg and then suddenly realizing how much it was bleeding.

Metro police are now searching for a red Mazda sedan. The Mazda’s passenger-side mirror was knocked off in the crash and recovered at the scene. Colon said it took him several moments before realizing what had happened. His friend who was at the scene told him the driver of the Mazda had taken off before the police arrived.

“I was upset, why would somebody do that? But if I’m being completely frank, there isn’t sort of fight for retribution or revenge in my heart,” said Colon.

Colon explained, if anything, he would like to know who did this in order to obtain insurance information. He will be out of work for several weeks, which is why friends of his have set up a GoFundMe to help him with medical expenses. They hope it will be one less thing Colon has to worry about.

“The things that keep me positive is my support system, which is community. Community, love, and my faith. My faith” explained Colon.

Anyone with information on the Mazda missing a passenger-side mirror is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.