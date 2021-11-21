Police searching for driver after crash on I-24

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Clarksville Police Department are searching for a driver that was involved in a fiery crash on I-24.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning at mile marker eight on I-24 Eastbound.

According to Clarksville police, an SUV sideswiped a semi-truck which resulted in the SUV running off the roadway and catching on fire.

Police say that’s when the driver of the SUV fled the scene, and the search for him remains underway.

Clarksville fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and confirmed no one else was inside the SUV at the time of the crash.