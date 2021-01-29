Police searching for Chattanooga man with ties to Murfreesboro area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Chattanooga Police Department is searching for a missing man with ties to Murfreesboro.

Police say 27-year-old Michael Wigfall was last seen at a Mapco on Rossville Blvd. in Chattanooga on the evening on January 21. He was driving a dark blue 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee tag CSS720. He was also wearing black jeans and a gray hoodie.

Wigfall has family in Murfreesboro as well, according to police.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-7695.