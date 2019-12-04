Police search for suspect who stole money from a senior citizen at an ATM in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police tell News 2 that they are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras.

They say this happened on November 1st around 4:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Dickerson Pike.

The suspect stole money from an 84-year old victim.

She had just withdrawn cash from the ATM at the SunTrust Bank.

When the victim turned around to go back to her car, the suspect snatched the cash from her hands.

He is seen on the ATM camera.

He arrived in a white van and was the driver of the vehicle.