NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Police are looking for the person who sped away from a traffic stop and left an officer injured.

It all happened late last night at Dickerson Pike & Evanston.

Police say they stopped a grey Sedan for a traffic violation.

The driver sped off once the officer approached their car.

The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

