NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police are working to identify this man who robbed a bank in Donelson.



He hit the Fifth Third Bank on Donelson Pike just north of the airport.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday Police say he walked in with his face covered, announced he was robbing the place and claimed to have a gun.



If you know who he is… Call Nashville Crimestoppers.

