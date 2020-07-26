Police search for sedan involved in Nashville hit and run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a hit and run, according to Metro police.

This happened in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue in Central Nashville. Police said someone in a white four-door sedan hit a man with their vehicle and left the scene.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police said the vehicle will have front end damage.

If you know anything, give them a call. (615) 880-3000

