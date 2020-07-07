Police search for missing Murfreesboro man, last seen June 28

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are looking for a man last seen on June 28.

They said 25-year-old Jace Markwez Tyson is missing. He was last seen at his place of employment on Hixson Blvd. in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Tyson’s mother checked his apartment and saw his vehicle was still in the parking lot. She said his keys were inside the apartment where he normally leaves them.

If you have any information about Tyson, please contact Detective Julie Cox (629) 201-5514.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.