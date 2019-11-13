Police search for missing juvenile in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Clarksville Police are trying to find a runaway juvenile by the name of Norman Starks. He is 17-years old with black hair and brown eyes.

Starks was staying with his brother at a Clarksville home and left in the early morning on Friday, November 9th.

He has not been heard from since then.

Police say that Starks has a history of running away. Each time he has not voluntarily returned, law enforcement had to intervene.

He left the house wearing a backpack and police say they might be headed toward Nashville Tennessee.

If you see Starks, call 911.

