COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen out of Columbia.

According to police, Brianna Mitchell, 16, was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of Woodland Street.

Police believe she could possibly be in the area of Nashville Highway. She is five feet eight inches, 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information call Columbia Police at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.