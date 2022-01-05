COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Columbia.
Authorities say, Christopher Alex Meeks, 16, was last seen Tuesday in the Creek Trail area in Columbia.
At the time he went missing, officials say he was wearing a red hoodie, grey pants, and white Nike shoes.
Columbia Police say Meeks is about 5’9” tall, weighing about 136 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Meeks is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or email Columbia Police a SAFE Tip to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com.
