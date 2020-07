CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a missing 39-year-old man.

Police said Jason Littleton was last seen by his mother on June 25 around 8 a.m.

No one has had any contact with Littleton since that morning.

Anyone with information can conact Detective Kell, 931-648-0656, ext. 5171.

