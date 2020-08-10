Police say 11-year-old crashed car into Clarksville hotel lobby

Clarksville Police tell News 2 an 11-year-old child was behind the wheel of an SUV when it crashed into the lobby of a Quality Inn early Monday morning.

A 911 call from a hotel employee suggests the parent was staying at the hotel on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard when the child put the Toyota Highlander into gear and ran through the glass.

Luckily police say no injuries were reported as a result of the crash around 1 a.m.

Because the parent was not in the vehicle at the time, police say it was ruled an accident and no charges will be filed.

Servpro crews were on scene in Clarksville to clean up the scene. The hotel is still evaluating the damage to the building.