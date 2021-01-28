Police respond to reported shooting at Goodlettsville hotel

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville police are investigating an apparent shooting at a hotel late Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the La Quinta Inn on Cartwright Street at Long Hollow Pike, right off Interstate 65.

Several Goodlettsville police cruisers were seen outside of the hotel, along with an ambulance.

Goodlettsville police respond to shooting at La Quinta Inn (Photo: WKRN)

No information was immediately released by Goodlettsville police.