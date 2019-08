NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are on the scene of a barricade situation Monday morning at a home in Madison.

Officers were seen around 9 a.m. surrounding a residence near Westchester Drive and Dickerson Pike.

Police said a man had barricaded himself inside the home, but no other details were immediately released.

People were urged to avoid the area.

