Police: Racial slur found on Franklin school marquee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are investigating after they said a racial slur was written on the marquee of Hunters Bend Elementary School.

School officials said this incident will not be taken lightly:

“I join our Hunters Bend school community in acknowledging the pain caused by this hurtful, appalling act of vandalism, and I want our families and employees to know that we will not tolerate hate speech or racist vandalism inside or outside our buildings,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our district leadership team and our school principals will work with local law enforcement and our court system to prosecute those who commit these illegal acts to the fullest extent of the law.”

Hunters Bend Principal Yolanda Blackburn said this was the second time racial slurs had been written on school property in the past 18 months.

“I am disappointed, saddened and hurt that intolerance and racism continue to exist in our community,” said Blackburn. “HBES is committed to providing a welcoming learning environment for all our students. We must remember students come first, and it’s all about providing a nurturing and safe community for our learners. As principal, I look forward to getting back to the business of educating our students this fall.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.