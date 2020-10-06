Police quarantine CubeSmart after meth lab fire in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police quarantined the CubeSmart facility on Robertson Avenue until the company can prove it has conducted professional decontamination.

The West Nashville storage facility caught fire due to a meth lab that exploded in July. The fire killed a man inside that unit.

It’s been more than three months since customers that rent units from that building have been able to see their belongings. The company was asking renters to bring their own hazmat equipment and request an appointment in order to return to the property.

But CubeSmart told customers on Monday that police had quarantined the facility the same day as the appointment request deadline.

Now customers like Kelly Sigler are at wits end trying to reclaim their items.

“All we want is the chance to take what we can and salvage and just go and be done,” Sigler said.

CubeSmart had sent an email to customers in September recommending they abandon all possessions. But many still do not know where their unit was in relation to the fire, and hold out hope that there are valuables they can restore.

“I don’t pay 130 dollars to store stuff I could do without,” Rebecca Whitney said.

Whitney and Sigler say there are mementos they have stored in their units that insurance companies cannot put a price tag on and they would like to see if those items were damaged.

According to the Tennessee code, the quarantine does not specify a deadline CubeSmart must hire a cleaning company by to environmentally remediate the property. But the storage company could face a Class B misdemeanor if it allows customers into the building.

CubeSmart did not respond to requests for comment or phone calls to answer when they plan to schedule that professional decontamination.

Metro Police tells News 2 a judge would have to sign off on whether to lift the quarantine after CubeSmart files court documents showing the cleaning has been completed.