WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Additional law enforcement officers were at Lebanon High School on Thursday as a precautionary measure following Wednesday’s off-campus incidents involving members of the student body.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a group of Lebanon High School students were involved in an off-campus fight on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Lebanon Police Department quickly responded to the incident, but as officers arrived, the crowd quickly dispersed, officials said.

A short time later, police reportedly responded to a shots fired call in the Franklin Road area of the Weatherly Estates subdivision, which led to the discovery of a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. However, nobody was injured.

The Lebanon Police Department said the investigation into the shooting resulted in detectives tracking down a potential suspect vehicle at the registered owner’s address.

Not only did police find evidence inside the vehicle, but while they were speaking with the people at the home, a 17-year-old allegedly admitted to the shooting.

Even though the teen was arrested and charged with five counts of felony aggravated assault, authorities said they would continue investigating the incident in order to identify everyone involved.

Then, on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials announced the additional police presence at Lebanon High School, describing it as a proactive measure to prevent any spillover from the off-campus incidents, and confirmed there had not been any direct threat toward the school or anybody placed in imminent danger.

The Lebanon Police Department shared the following statement, which was sent by Lebanon High School’s principal, in order to explain the presence of law enforcement:

“Good morning, This message is for all Lebanon High School families. There are several rumors cirulating among the student body right now about being on a lock down and threats and a possible firearm in the building. None of those rumors are accurate. We are investigating any potential threat that may be circulating due to the rumors. If there were any legitimate threat or security issue, you would hear it from the school immediately. Please encourage your child to be careful about spreading or starting misinformation on social media. There is accountability for those that contribute to inciting disruption by spreading unfounded rumors. Please contact me directly if you have important information that may indicate any danger to our students. All students are safe and in class. Thank you for your support. Scott Walters, Principal”

Authorities said that they will continue to have an additional presence as they see fit in order to “deter any rumors that have circulated” from Wednesday night.

“Any threat will not be tolerated, jokingly or intentionally, that arises in any of our schools and will be dealt with accordingly,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media Thursday morning. “School safety always remains a top priority in maintaining a safe environment for all students, faculty and staff.”