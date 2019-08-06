Police: Panhandler attacked stranger with metal pipe in Northeast Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homeless panhandler used a large metal pipe and tent stake to attack a stranger on a street corner in Northeast Nashville, a Metro police report alleges.

Officers responded Monday afternoon to the area of East Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike in reference to a fight.

When police arrived, they said they witnessed Dennis Dugger, 54, holding a large metal pipe in his hand, in the beginning stages of a swing, and “walking aggressively” toward the victim.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dugger told detectives he is a homeless panhandler and said “I’m tired of them trying to punk me and I had enough of it today.”

Dugger started an argument and then a fight with the victim, the paperwork states.

Police reportedly seized the pipe and stake and arrested Dugger.

He was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.