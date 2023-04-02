TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tullahoma City Schools are planning to add police officers to all of their buildings for the remainder of the school year, the district announced Sunday.

The move comes in the wake of the latest school shooting that occurred at The Covenant School in Nashville earlier this week.

Six people, including three children, were killed in the shooting: Evelyn Dieckhaus (9), Hallie Scruggs (9), William Kinney (9), Cynthia Peak (61), Dr. Katherine Koonce (60), and Mike Hill (61).

In a partnership with the Tullahoma Police Department, six schools that are currently without an officer will now have a police officer present in their building every day.

Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams and Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, say student safety is their biggest priority, which led to the partnership in law enforcement presence within the schools.

“I want to thank all of our city leaders and elected officials for having prioritized this need for our students, faculty, families and community. It has been my distinct pleasure to work directly with Chief Williams and his remarkable team of men and women law enforcement members over the years,” Dr. Stephens said. “We look forward to welcoming these new officers to TCS.”

Beginning Monday, an officer will be present at all Tullahoma City Schools.