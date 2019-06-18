Police officer found dead in Murfreesboro home

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called out to a death investigation in Murfreesboro on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials now say the death is not considered suspicious in nature.
The incident occurred at a residence in the 900 block of Robert Rose Drive.
Murfreesboro Police confirmed the man found dead was an officer and the TBI identified him as 29-year-old Derek Toriq Qadir.
MPD spokesperson Larry Flowers sent the following statement to News 2:
“It is with deep sorrow to report that a Murfreesboro Police Officer was found deceased at his Murfreesboro residence this afternoon.
At the request of Police Chief Michael Bowen and District Attorney General Jennings Jones, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) has been asked to investigate this death.
The preliminary investigation does not show signs of foul play.