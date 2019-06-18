Police officer found dead in Murfreesboro home

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called out to a death investigation in Murfreesboro on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials now say the death is not considered suspicious in nature.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 900 block of Robert Rose Drive.

Murfreesboro Police confirmed the man found dead was an officer and the TBI identified him as 29-year-old Derek Toriq Qadir.

MPD spokesperson Larry Flowers sent the following statement to News 2: