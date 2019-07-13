Police need help identifying man allegedly connected to six burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of breaking into six businesses downtown since June 11.

Police say he has gone into the register and taken money. In some instances, they say he has taken liquor as well.

He’s described as a black man appearing to be in his late 20’s, around 5 foot 10 inches and about 180 pounds.

The person sometimes with him is described as a black woman who may be in her 30’s, around 5 foot 5 inches with a medium build.

A cash reward is being offered for valid information leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.