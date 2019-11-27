Police: Nashville man steals $17K in cash from grandmother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was charged Tuesday with stealing approximately $17,000 from his grandmother.

According to an affidavit, Colby McMillan, 20, lived with his grandmother for about three years before leaving to stay with his father because of his behavior.

The report states a fire safe key-locked box in the victim’s bedroom closet kept personal documents and money she’d saved for years.

The victim told police there was about $17,000 in the form of $20 and $100 bills inside the box.

When the victim’s daughter went to take some money from the box on June 2, 2019 after McMillan moved out in May, she found all of the money was gone though it was there days earlier.

All that was left were the plastic bags and paper envelopes the money was kept in.

When the victim confronted her grandson over the phone, he admitted to taking the money and said he would sell everything he bought to pay her back, the affidavit states.

The victim also showed police a text message where McMillan stated he took the money.

McMillan was charged with Theft of Property Tuesday.

