Police: Nashville man killed in crash after hydroplaning in rainstorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is dead after crashing on Old Hickory Boulevard at Logistics Way on Saturday, according to Metro Police.

Police said 36-year-old Robert Weaver, of Nashville, was killed after hydroplaning in his vehicle around 2:15 p.m.

Officers said Weaver was driving southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard during a rainstorm when he began to hydroplane, crossing over into oncoming traffic. He then collided with the driver of another vehicle heading northbound.

Weaver was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no evidence of drug or alcohol use at this time. Police said the preliminary cause of the crash appears to be excessive speed for road and weather conditions on the part of Weaver.

