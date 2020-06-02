Police: Nashville man faces rape, aggravated kidnapping charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a Nashville man is facing several charges after sexually assaulting a woman at her apartment complex.

Police said 21-year-old Amari Ayers is being charged with two counts of rape and aggravated kidnapping for a sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint on May 16 in the 1500 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Reports said the victim parked her vehicle in a gated area around 3:15 a.m. and was walking up a stairwell toward her apartment when Ayers grabbed her from behind.

Police said Ayers told the victim he had a gun and would kill her. The victim told police Ayers forced her back into her car where he sexually assaulted her.

Detectives said they identified Ayers after he was seen in the victim’s apartment complex where he was known to stay with a friend. He was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home on Simpkins Street.

Police said Ayers was also convicted in March of 2019 for aggravated kidnapping and theft of property in relation to a 2017 case in which he attacked a woman in a state employee parking garage near First Tennessee Park. He received a mostly probated six-year sentence.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.