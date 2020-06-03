Police: Nashville man dies in motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police said a Nashville man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Cowan Street. They said 30-year-old Eric Pullens died in the crash.

The preliminary investigation said just before the crash, Pullens was riding his motorcycle East on Cowan Street when he went into a curve in the roadway and crossed over the double yellow lines, passing another vehicle while standing on the seat of his motorcycle.

Officials said he was speeding while sitting on the seat when he lost control. Pullens was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

There is no evidence at this time of drug or alcohol use.

