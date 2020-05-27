Police: Nashville jail break-in suspect facing federal charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Criminal justice reform advocate Alex Friedmann is now facing a federal gun possession charge.

Friedmann was originally arrested in February. Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall accused him of stealing jail keys and planting weapons throughout the unfinished jail site.

A man believed to be Friedmann was seen on video stealing keys dressed as a construction worker. During the investigation, detectives found three guns, handcuff keys and razors throughout the jail site.

Investigators also searched a storage facility which Friedmann allegedly used to practice rigging the building. Another man thought to be an accomplice of Friedmann is believed to have help Friedmann get inside the jail, and acted as a lookout for him. He still hasn’t been identified.

Friedmann is a convicted felon already, and is now charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is also still facing the criminal charges related to the crime in Davidson County.

