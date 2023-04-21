RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Red Boiling Springs have charged a man after he allegedly tried to break into city hall and the police department.

According to police, on Wednesday a 31-year-old man, identified as James Whalen, jogged up to city hall and the police department wearing nothing but socks. Whalen allegedly tried to punch and kick the glass doors to get in.

A police officer later found Whalen, then fully clothed, and took him into custody for public intoxication. He was also charged with indecent exposure and attempted burglary, according to investigators.

Whalen is currently being held in the Macon County Jail pending bond.