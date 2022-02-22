SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, who went missing while away at school in Georgia.

Carson Jacobson was last seen downtown Monday on Perry Lane in downtown Savannah, according to local authorities.

Jacobson is described as 6-foot-1 with brown hair with a blond streak. He was reportedly last seen wearing khaki pants and a burgundy shirt.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.