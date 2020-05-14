Police: Metro officer shoots ‘aggressive’ man during domestic violence call in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer shot a domestic violence suspect in the leg as he “aggressively” approached her and another officer during an incident outside of his North Nashville home Wednesday night, a police report states.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to a home on Owen Street near Cass Street regarding a domestic violence call.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy called 911 and reported that his father, Sekou Allen had assaulted his mother, pushed her down a flight of brick steps in front of the house and then drove away with her. The child said his parents had been arguing all day, while he was home with his six-year-old sister and four-year-old brother.

When Metro officers Melissa Flores and Chase Harriman arrived, police said the two spotted the 43-year-old suspect driving in the neighborhood and attempted to pull him over. Allen reportedly stopped in front of his home with his wife still in the vehicle.

Police said Allen got out of the car and “advanced aggressively toward the officers.” A taser was utilized, but it appeared to have no impact, officers explained.

Officer Harriman slipped on gravel and fell onto his back. Police said Allen appeared prepared to jump on Harriman, so Officer Flores fired, striking Allen in the leg.

Officer Chase Harriman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Flores was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared “due to the stress of the incident,” police explained.

The extent of Allen’s injuries was not immediately released. He will be charged with domestic abuse, but could face other charges.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Flores is a four-year veteran of the Metro police department. Harriman has been a Metro officer for two years.

