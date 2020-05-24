Police: Metro officer decommissioned following Hendersonville domestic assault against wife

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said one of their own has been decommissioned following an incident involving a domestic assault.

Police said 31-year-old Matthew Cammarn is decommissioned after being arrested Saturday by Hendersonville police for domestic assault against his wife.

Metro police reported this to Hendersonville authorities after Cammarn’s wife reported the incident to them, stating he body checked her and pushed her during an argument at their Sumner County home.

Metro police said they’ve taken Cammarn’s police equipment and this is currently under investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability.

Cammarn has been with the department for seven years, and was assigned to the East Precinct.

