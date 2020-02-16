Man shot inside popular Murfreesboro bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot inside of a popular bar over the weekend.

According to police, there was an altercation inside of Whiskey Dix on West Main Street either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. At the time, investigators said the bar was filled with customers and a man was shot.

The victim, who may not have been the intended target, was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Detectives revealed they were interviewing “persons of interest.”

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

