Police: Man rips A/C unit out of window, steals MIllersville woman’s phone to delay 911 call

Police in Millersville are searching for a man they say broke into a Sumner Co. woman’s home and then stole her phone to prevent her from calling 911 on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident occurred at a residence in the Cedarwood Mobile Home Park on Louisville Highway around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Mitchell Summers fled the residence afterward. He is believed to be armed with a large knife.

Police say Summers first attempted to enter the residence around 1 a.m. He was unsuccessful but caused damage in the process.

Summers allegedly returned to the home around 8 a.m., this time knocking on the door. The resident did not open the door. He then ripped an air conditioning unit out of one of the windows in order to enter the home.

After breaking into the home, Summers stole the female resident’s cellphone to prevent her from calling 911. He left the residence on foot, but may now be traveling in a blue 2012 Hyundai Elantra with Tennessee Tags #7N46A2.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The relationship between the suspect and the victim, if any, was not released.

Summers was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark shorts, and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes. He could be armed with a large knife.

Police are actively searching for him the area.

If you have any information about Summers’ current whereabouts or see him, please call the Millersville Police Dept. or 911 immediately.