Police: Man dies after falling into fire in West Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area of West Nashville Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to Brookmeade Park near the Cumberland River where a man, believed to be homeless, was discovered deceased.

According to police, the victim had burns to the top of his head and appeared to have accidentally fallen into his fire outside of the tent where he was staying.

While a death investigation was launched, officers said there were no signs of foul play.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

